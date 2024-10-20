Assam Police Uncover Cross-Border Gang Stealing High-End Sports Bikes

In a major breakthrough, Hatigaon Police have uncovered critical details about a cross-border vehicle theft ring during a recent interrogation. The gang, notorious for targeting high-end sports bikes, primarily focuses on models like the Yamaha R15 and MT 15.
The swiftness of their operations makes them particularly dangerous, as stolen bikes are smuggled out of Assam and sold in Bangladesh within just a day, fetching lakhs of rupees.
According to the police, once the bikes are stolen, they are taken to Meghalaya, where local brokers play a key role in facilitating their sale. From there, the bikes are transported to Bangladesh, where the profit margins are significant.
A stolen bike sold to brokers in Meghalaya brings in around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh, while if sold locally in Assam, the same bike would only fetch around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. Beyond Bangladesh, the stolen bikes are also trafficked to neighboring states like Arunachal Pradesh.
Investigations have revealed a deep connection with a large criminal network operating in Bangladesh, making this ring one of the most sophisticated vehicle theft syndicates in the region.
So far, four gang members—Dhan Jyoti Doloi and Hirak Jyoti from Sonapur, Samiran Das from Goalpara, and Anawar from 13 Mile—have been arrested and are in police custody for further interrogation. More arrests are expected as the investigation unfolds.
The arrests were made following a dramatic operation on the night of October 18, which resulted in a violent confrontation between the traffickers and the police.
Acting on intelligence, the police launched a raid near the Khanqah locality in Guwahati, where the gang was finalizing a deal for the stolen vehicles. The traffickers had traveled from Meghalaya to pick up the stolen cars, intending to smuggle them to Bangladesh.
The situation escalated when the gang members attacked the officers with police batons in a bid to escape, leading to a major scuffle. The traffickers also damaged a police vehicle and targeted a private car during their escape attempt. Despite the violence, four of the five traffickers were apprehended, while one managed to flee the scene.
The clash left nine police personnel injured, all injured officers were immediately taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.
As investigations continue, police expect more revelations regarding the gang's broader network and cross-border connections.