Police Operation Against Int'l Car Smugglers in Guwahati Leaves 9 Officers Hurt

As many as nine police personnel from the Hatigaon police station were injured while attempting to apprehend a gang of international car smugglers near the Khanqah locality in Guwahati city on Friday night.
The injured officers are Nabur Ali (52), Krishna Sarathi Gogoi (43), Akhter Ali (33), Rausan Ali (42), Sushi Kalita (58), Dipankor Das (25), Kuldip Mazumder (25), Dhurbajyoti Sarmah (35), and Nayak Rangkhal.
According to reports, the gang of five car smugglers had traveled from Meghalaya to Guwahati to pick up stolen cars, which they intended to sell in neighboring Bangladesh. Acting on intelligence, police launched an operation near Khanqah last night, where the gang was reportedly finalizing a deal for the stolen vehicles.
The sudden manhunt led to a major scuffle between the gang members and the police, during which the officers were attacked with police batons. The international car smugglers attempted to escape after damaging a police vehicle, and a private car was also targeted during the incident.
Four car smugglers were apprehended, while another managed to flee the scene. All injured police personnel were referred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment around 1:25 am.
The arrested smugglers include Dhan Jyoti Doloi and Hirak Jyoti from Sonapur, Samiran Das from Goalpara, and Anawar from 13 Mile. Meanwhile, the Hatigaon police continue their interrogation.