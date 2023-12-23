Assam Raj Bhavan Signs MoU with IIT Guwahati for Enhanced Public Services

In a pioneering initiative for the Northeast region, Raj Bhavan, Assam, entered into a historic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), with the formal signing ceremony graced by the presence of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on Friday.
The MoU, a testament to collaborative efforts, was formally executed by SS Meenakshi Sundaram, the commissioner and secretary to the Governor, representing Raj Bhavan, and Rajeev Ahuja, the officiating director of IITG. The primary objective of this agreement is to empower Raj Bhavan in effectively supporting the Governor and bolstering its capacity to deliver enhanced public services.
In a statement released by Raj Bhavan, it was emphasized that this strategic partnership with IITG marks a groundbreaking development for the region. The collaboration is envisioned as a sustained effort aimed at elevating the administration of Raj Bhavan to new heights, thereby facilitating an enhanced level of public service.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), IIT Guwahati shared the excitement over this collaboration, stating, “Exciting Collaboration Alert! @IITGuwahati is happy to announce an MoU with @AssamRajbhavan. As per MoU IIT Guwahati will function as a knowledge partner to provide expert technology counsel and development of an integrated portal.”