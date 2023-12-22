BJP Dominates NCHAC Elections with Unopposed Victories in Four Constituencies

In a significant political development, BJP party candidates who filed nominations for the upcoming North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) elections in Dima Hasao emerged victorious in four constituencies, leaving them all alone in the race after the final day of nomination withdrawal by candidates from the Congress party and other parties including Independent.
According to reports, BJP candidate Mohit Hojai was elected unopposed from No. 10 Maibong West constituency. He was the former chief executive member of the NCHAC.
Similarly, BJP candidate Biswajit Daulagpu was elected unopposed from No. 12 Wajao constituency, while, Amendu Hojai elected from No. 23 Harangajao constituency and Manjeet Naiding was elected unopposed from No. 24 Hamri constituency.
It is to be noted that the election dates for the 28 assembly constituencies of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) was announced by the Election Commission last December 13, 2023.
The NCHAC elections have been scheduled for January 8, 2024.
According to the State Election Commission, the counting of votes for the elections will be held on January 12, 2024. Meanwhile, the last date of filing of nomination was fixed at December 21, 2023 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature was December 22, 2023.
Earlier, in 2019, the BJP won 19 out of 28 seats in the NCHAC, INC won 2 seats in most populated constituency i.e Haflong and Garampani while the AGP won 1 seat and the rest won by BJP backed independent candidates.
Later, AGP elected member and 1 INC member defected to saffron party.