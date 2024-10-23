Assam Residents Targeted by Fraudsters Offering Fake Travel Packages, One Arrested

In a shocking revelation, a travel package scam has come to light in Guwahati, where fraudsters from outside Assam have established bases to exploit unsuspecting locals. The fraudulent agency, operating under the name "Discovery," was located near the Nepali Mandir in the Paltan Bazar locality.
Victims report being lured by enticing offers for flight tickets and travel packages. However, upon arrival at their destinations, they find themselves abandoned and without the promised services.
Many travelers are left vulnerable after disembarking from their flights, with no one to assist them. According to the packages sold, customers were assured that drivers would be present to pick them up immediately after landing and that accommodations would be pre-booked at hotels.
In reality, the agency would sever ties with customers shortly after their arrival, leaving them to fend for themselves. The promised benefits, including transportation and guided tours, were never provided, resulting in substantial financial losses for many.
The Fatasil police have arrested Anshuman Paul, a key individual involved in this fraud racket, as investigations continue into the scam. The city police suspect that numerous others are linked to the fraudulent agency, and efforts are underway to track them down and hold them accountable.
As the investigation unfolds, the Assam police are urging anyone who has fallen victim to this scam to come forward and report their experiences.