Goa Hideout for Notorious Fraudster Dipankar Barman? CBI Intensifies Search

Amid extensive search operations to nab infamous fraudster Dipankar Barman, reports have surfaced suggesting that he has gone into hiding in Goa. Barman, notorious for his alleged involvement in a major trading scandal, is said to have evaded capture by staying in hotels that require minimal documentation for check-ins, exploiting his clever evasion tactics.
Sources indicate that a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is preparing to leave for Goa to pursue Barman. This development follows earlier actions by the police, including the cancellation of all his identification documents, such as his passport, in an effort to restrict his movements. Despite these measures, Barman has reportedly continued to evade capture, moving between cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, and now, Goa.
The reports also allege that Barman diverted substantial sums of money using digital currency, specifically Bitcoin. In response, the CBI has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the details of the trading scandal. The team, which includes officers from Delhi, Meghalaya, and Assam, has already initiated its probe, with a CBI contingent from Delhi said to be camping in Assam as part of their investigation.
Sources further suggest that many victims of the scandal, particularly from Meghalaya, had invested in DB Stock, the alleged fraudulent enterprise tied to Barman. While the investigation is still ongoing, authorities are focusing their efforts on tracking down the elusive Dipankar Barman and bringing him to justice.