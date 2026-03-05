Assam : Rs 2 Crore Foreign Cigarettes Seized in Guwahati, One Held

In a crackdown, the Guwahati police seized a massive consignment of foreign cigarettes worth around Rs 2 crore from Lalmati. The operation was carried out by the Basistha police following a tip-off from a confidential source.

The prohibited goods were reportedly being transported from Mizoram to Bihar. Police intercepted the truck bearing registration number NL01AF9838, which was carrying several cartons of the smuggled cigarettes.

Officials said that nearly 6 lakh cigarettes were recovered, with an estimated market value of Rs 2 crore. During the operation, police arrested Raju Thakur, identified as the supplier of the contraband. He is currently under investigation, and authorities are questioning him further to trace the network behind the illegal trade.