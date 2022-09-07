Guwahati News

Assam Singer Becomes Target of Cyber Crime

Mayuri has lodged a complaint regarding this matter in Paltan Bazar Police Station.
Pratidin Time

While the cybercrime in on the rise in Assam, an Assamese singer Mayuri Saikia has recently became a target of the fraud.

According to sources, the fraudsters called Mayuri posing as employees of ICICI bank and said her that she took loan from the bank.

They threatened her that she has to repay back a sum total of Rs. 1,40,000 to the bank and if she failed to do so they will stop her upcoming music video from releasing.

Earlier, a Gauhati University professor and a senior journalist were victims of cyber crime in two separate incidents.

The cyber criminals siphoned a sum total of Rs. 15,000 from Gauhati University professor Akhil Ranjan Dutta’s bank account and Rs. 10,000 from senior journalist from Manoram Gogoi’s account.

