BSF Troopers Seize Heroin Worth Rs 38 Crores In Punjab

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled a cross-border smuggling bid on Wednesday and seized 370 kilograms of heroin worth around Rs 38 crores and 190 grams of superior quality opium in the Muhar Jamsher village of Fazilka district in Punjab.

BSF informed that Pakistan-based smugglers were involved in the smuggling bid, who ran away in the darkness amid firing from security personnel.

“Alert troops of 66 battalions of BSF within 24 hours again foiled another Pak-based smugglers' attempt to smuggle heroin and seized 6.370 kgs of heroin worth 38 Crores,190 gms of superior quality opium and 50 of 7.63 rounds in village Muhar Jamsher of Fazilka, Punjab. BSF fired on smugglers who ran away taking advantage of darkness,” BSF said in an official statement.