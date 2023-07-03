Assam: Smugglers Cram 40 Cattle Heads Into Oil Tanker; Arrested

Assam police on Monday foiled a major cattle smuggling bid at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city under the Kamrup Metropolitan district.
As many as 40 cattle heads were rescued from an oil tanker bearing registration number ‘AS 05 C1655’ that was intercepted following a tip-off on National Highway no 37.
Visuals show the cattle heads being crammed inside the tanker, presumably by bolting open the rear end.
It is learned that the cattle heads were being smuggled from Dhemaji to Meghalaya when it was successfully intercepted by alert cops.
Two smugglers, identified as Gulzar Hussain and Faizul Ali, were arrested in connection to the case.
A case under relevant sections has been registered against the duo.
Recently, troopers of BSF Meghalaya rescued 36 cattle from the International border of West & East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya which were meant for smuggling to Bangladesh.
The seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.