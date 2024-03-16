Assam Special Task Force Destroys Seized Drugs in Panikhaity

The meticulous process involved the destruction of various contraband items, including:

Heroin: A staggering 3,842.8 grams (3.842 kgs) of heroin were eliminated, striking a blow to the drug trade in the region.

Ganja: Authorities disposed of 45.106 kilograms of ganja, further crippling illegal drug networks.

Cough Syrup: A total of 319 bottles of cough syrup, likely intended for illicit purposes, were confiscated and destroyed.

Contraband Tablets: The destruction also targeted 15,953 contraband tablets, preventing their circulation and misuse.