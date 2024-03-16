Assam Special Task Force Destroys Seized Drugs in Panikhaity

In a significant crackdown on narcotics, the Assam Special Task Force (STF) conducted the destruction of seized drugs at Panikhaity today, adhering to established procedures.
The operation, overseen by LDIG(CID) Indrani Barua, Chairperson of the Drugs Destruction Committee for STF, Assam, saw the disposal of illicit substances at the Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility of M/S Fresh Air Waste Management Services Pvt Ltd, Panikhaiti, Guwahati.
The meticulous process involved the destruction of various contraband items, including:
Heroin: A staggering 3,842.8 grams (3.842 kgs) of heroin were eliminated, striking a blow to the drug trade in the region.
Ganja: Authorities disposed of 45.106 kilograms of ganja, further crippling illegal drug networks.
Cough Syrup: A total of 319 bottles of cough syrup, likely intended for illicit purposes, were confiscated and destroyed.
Contraband Tablets: The destruction also targeted 15,953 contraband tablets, preventing their circulation and misuse.
The operation was conducted in strict adherence to legal protocols, with due permission obtained from the honorable court and the Pollution Control Board, Assam.
The Drugs Destruction Committee, comprising an Executive Magistrate, a Medical Officer, and an Officer from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), oversaw the execution of the procedures.