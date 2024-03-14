Guwahati: STF Nabs Two in Fake Indian Currency Trade Bust

The Special Task Force (STF), Assam apprehended two persons for allegedly involving in a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) trade in Guwahati, reports said on Thursday.
Reportedly, based on reliable inputs regarding the dealing of fake currency, a raid was conducted by the STF Assam this evening at the house of a woman named Junmoni Saikia in Guwahati's Pub Sarania locality.
In the raid, two individuals found dealing in a fake FICN trade were nabbed. As per reports, the duo were residing in the house as tenants.
The duo has been identified as Saifuddin Suja (32), hailing from Bihpuria and Debraj Karmakar (30), hailing from Bongaigaon.
A FICN printing machine, 100 fake currency notes of Rs. 500 denomination, three mobile phones, a Honda Dio scooty bearing registration No. AS-01-FA-7170, a Wagon R VXI bearing registration No. AS01AQ6351 were among the many items recovered from the possession of the apprehended duo.
An interrogation is underway into the case.