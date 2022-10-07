Assam State Karate Championship 2022 Successfully Concludes

The two-day Cadet, Junior and Senior' State Karate Championship 2022 organized by the Assam State Karate Association, successfully concluded on Friday.

Over 1200 contestants and more than 80 technical officials from 35 districts of the state participated in the competition held at Ganesh Mandir Indoor Stadium at Guwahati’s Khanapara.

Jorhat district won the best district title in the cadet and junior section in the competition.

Guwahati won the best district title in the senior category and won the title of runner’s-up in the cadet and junior sections.

In the senior section, Sonitpur district won the runner’s-up title.

Mr. Nivedan Das Patowari, Director of Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare; Surya Sharma, Deputy Director; Pranjit Bhagwati, Deputy Director of SAI Regional Centre, Guwahati; Gurujyoti Das, Vice President of Assam State Karate Association and Chairman of Fisheries Development Corporation were also present on the occasion.

Adarsh Chaudhary, general secretary of the association, felicitated all the dignitaries with a Gamosa, Japi and a memento.

Diganta Kalita, President of the Association and Adarsh Chaudhary, General Secretary of the Association thanked all those who helped and cooperated in various ways in the successful conduct of the competition.

Medals and certificates were presented to the athletes who achieved success in the competition at the closing ceremony.

Popular singer Aarohan Bordoloi performed in the closing ceremony. Jogen Mahan, Revenue Minister of Assam; Diganta Kalita, president of Assam State Karate Association and Member of Kamalpur Legislative Assembly were also present at the inauguration ceremony on Thursday where popular singers like MantumaniSaikia and Rupali Kashyap performed.