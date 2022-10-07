2 Arunachali Youths Arrested with Arms in Assam’s Tinsukia

Two youths have been arrested and illegal arms have been seized from their possession at Talap in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The duo was arrested after joint operations carried out by the Talap Police and Doom Dooma Police on Friday.

The arrested youths have been identified as Biman Moran and Modhu Moran.

A .22mm pistol along with three live rounds of ammunition has been seized from the duo’s possession.

They are currently being interrogated by the Doom Dooma Police.

According to the police, the duo hail from Bordumsa in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.