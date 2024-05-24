Assam State Zoo Announces Birth of Three Mandarin Ducklings

The Assam State Zoo has proudly announced the successful hatching of three ducklings of Mandarin Duck (Aix galericulata) on Friday (May 24).
This event marks a significant milestone as it is the first time Mandarin ducklings have hatched at the Assam State Zoo.
The adult Mandarin Duck pair was brought to the Zoo on May 16, 2023, from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru, Karnataka under an animal exchange program between both zoos.
The mother duck and the ducklings are in good health and are being carefully monitored by the zoo keeper and veterinary staff. The hatched ducklings are a testament to the zoo’s dedication to providing a nurturing and safe environment for all its animals.
The Mandarin duck is a vibrant colorful species, which is native to East Asia. Asian populations are essentially migratory, wintering at lower latitudes in East, Central, and Southern China. In Assam, the species was observed in the wild after 118 years in February 2021, in Maguri-Motapung beel of Tinsukia district. It is thought to be an uncommon winter visitor to India.
The Assam State Zoo has been at the forefront of wildlife conservation and education, and the birth of the Mandarin ducklings adds a new chapter to its legacy. This joyous occasion underscores the importance of Zoos in preserving biodiversity and providing educational opportunities for the public to connect with nature. The Assam State Zoo continues to strive for excellence in animal care and conservation.