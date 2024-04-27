Tripura Zoo Implements Measures to Protect Animals During Heatwave

Dr. Keshab Debnath, the Zoo Doctor, emphasized the importance of these measures, stating, "In the Sipahijala Zoological Park animals are affected by the heat of the summer. We had already prepared ourselves, as a sufficient amount of water had already been stored. In this summer all the herbivores and omnivores are fed with seasonal fruits like watermelons etc. All the carnivores are provided with ice blocks in their resting areas. Cold Water is being sprinkled regularly along with feeding of ORS mixture to beat the heat. Though the animals are suffering in these heatwaves we are doing enough to make them comfortable."