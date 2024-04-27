Tripura Zoo Implements Measures to Protect Animals During Heatwave

Amidst the scorching heatwave gripping Tripura and other parts of the nation, Sepahijala Zoological Park in the Sepahijala District of Tripura has taken proactive steps to ensure the well-being of its diverse array of wildlife.
Recognizing the urgency of the situation, authorities at the zoo have initiated a series of measures aimed at alleviating the discomfort caused by the soaring temperatures for the animals under their care.
In an effort to combat dehydration and heat stress, the zoo management has introduced various initiatives. One such initiative involves offering seasonal fruits like watermelons, cucumbers, and gourds to help the animals stay hydrated and cool.
Dr. Keshab Debnath, the Zoo Doctor, emphasized the importance of these measures, stating, "In the Sipahijala Zoological Park animals are affected by the heat of the summer. We had already prepared ourselves, as a sufficient amount of water had already been stored. In this summer all the herbivores and omnivores are fed with seasonal fruits like watermelons etc. All the carnivores are provided with ice blocks in their resting areas. Cold Water is being sprinkled regularly along with feeding of ORS mixture to beat the heat. Though the animals are suffering in these heatwaves we are doing enough to make them comfortable."
Additionally, the zoo is utilizing ice cubes and cold-water splashes as direct methods to reduce heat stress among the animals. This is complemented by the administration of Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) and other substances aimed at preventing dehydration, ensuring that the animals receive the necessary care to maintain their health during this challenging period.
Furthermore, the zoo staff is diligently ensuring that water levels in various enclosures are changed frequently to provide fresh and cool water at all times, further aiding the animals in coping with the heat.