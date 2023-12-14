Assam State Zoo Ensures Measures to Keep Animals Warm During Winter

Authorities of the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden have taken precautionary measures to keep animals warm during the winter season, reports said.
This comes as a measure to keep the animals comfortable during the cold weather conditions.
As per reports, the zoo management has set up heaters, employed straw and blankets, and positioned high-wattage electric bulbs to ensure that the animals and birds in the enclosure stay warm during the severe cold at the Guwahati state zoo.
Further, the authorities have also installed heaters for tigers, lions as well as other big animals, sources said. Paddy stubble is used for animals like bears and deer, and small blankets for other small animals.
The authorities also said that that they start the heater at around 5 pm every day in the enclosures of the animals and close the heater in the morning at around 5-6 am.
Speaking to ANI on this, Rajani Kanta Deka, Head animal keeper of Assam State Zoo said that all precautionary arrangements for the animals at the state zoo have been made to keep the animals warm during the winter season.
If the temperature falls too much, certain zoo animals stay indoors to stay healthy and safe. Some species also face challenges like wind or ice in their habitat, which can affect their movement.