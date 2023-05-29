Assam State Zoo Welcomes Five New Inmates

In some good news for zoo visitors, the Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati received five new inmates.
After a long span of 30 years, two zebras, two mandarin ducks and a female giraffe were brought to the zoo.
As per sources, the zebra and mandarin ducks have been brought from Mysore and the female giraffe have been brought from Patna.
Assam Minister for Environment & Forests, Chandra Mohan Patowary officially released the animals for tourists at the zoo on Monday. Speaking to media persons, the minister also provided the names of each of the five animals.
The two zebras were named Jay and Jaya, while the giraffe has been named Bijaya.
It may be mentioned that the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, commonly known as Patna Zoo reportedly received four new inmates earlier this month under the animal exchange programme between the city zoo and the Assam Zoo.
The Patna Zoo received a pair of hoolock gibbons, one male black panther and a female rhinoceros in exchange for one female giraffe. A team of officials and veterinarians from Assam zoo had visited the Patna zoo to complete the animal exchange formalities.