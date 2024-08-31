Assam STF Disrupts Another Drug Operation, Arrests 2 More Peddlers

In a targeted operation based on reliable sources, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted another raid at Kalipur Railway line under Bharalu Police Station. This morning, the STF apprehended Bilal Ali, 27, from Bhutnath Hillside, Bharalu.
From Ali's possession, the STF seized 11 vials of suspected heroin weighing a total of 17 grams, one mobile handset, and Rs 1,200 in cash.
During interrogation, Ali revealed that the heroin was sourced from Raja Ali, a resident of Bhutnath near Kali Mandir. A subsequent raid at Raja Ali’s residence was conducted, but no drugs were recovered. Raja Ali, 25, was also apprehended.
Details of Apprehended Individuals:
Bilal Ali, aged 27, is a resident of Village Punia under PS Dalgaon in Dist. Darang. He is the son of Jamir Ali. Currently, he resides at Bhutnath Hillside under PS Bharalu, at the address of C/O Iman Ali.
Raja Ali, aged 25, lives in Bhutnath near Kali Mandir under PS Bharalu. He is the son of Late Safar Ali.
The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be provided as they emerge.
Significant Drug Bust in Guwahati
In a separate operation on August 31, the STF apprehended a female drug peddler, Puja Deka, 25, from Udalguri (BTR). The raid at the 2 No. railway gate area under Panbazar police station resulted in the seizure of 42 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 55.5 grams, two mobile phones, and Rs 500 in cash.
Jorabat Police Seizure
Earlier today, Jorabat Police intercepted a vehicle with registration AS 25 J 3055 based on intelligence inputs. A search led to the discovery of 19 soap cases filled with suspected heroin concealed within the car’s body. The total weight of the heroin was approximately 262 grams. One individual was apprehended in connection with this seizure.