Assam STF Disrupts Another Drug Operation, Arrests 2 More Peddlers

Details of Apprehended Individuals:

Bilal Ali, aged 27, is a resident of Village Punia under PS Dalgaon in Dist. Darang. He is the son of Jamir Ali. Currently, he resides at Bhutnath Hillside under PS Bharalu, at the address of C/O Iman Ali.

Raja Ali, aged 25, lives in Bhutnath near Kali Mandir under PS Bharalu. He is the son of Late Safar Ali.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be provided as they emerge.