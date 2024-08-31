STF Nabs Woman Drug Peddler With 42 Vials of Heroin in Guwahati

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam in a swift operation on August 31 nabbed a woman drug peddler and seized a significant quantity of suspected heroin in Guwahati.
The drug bust took place at the 2 No. railway gate area under Panbazar police station jurisdiction.
The apprehended individual has been identified as Puja Deka (25), resident of Udalguri (BTR).
The recovered items from the raid include 42 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 55.5 grams, 2 mobile phones, and cash amounting to Rs. 500.
Meanwhile, in another anti-narcotics operation on the outskirts of Guwahati led to the seizure of 19 soap cases of suspected heroin from a car. The operation was conducted by Jorabat police on Saturday and one person was apprehended.
Jorabat police had intelligence inputs of an unknown person carrying the narcotics in a vehicle with registration AS 25 J 3055. Accordingly, an operations team was organized and at around 7:30 am this morning, they intercepted the car.
Upon thoroughly searching 19 soap cases containing suspected heroin was found concealed in the body of the car. They items were seized and weighed at around 262 grams.