IIT Guwahati Student Accused of ISIS Ties Remanded to Five-Day Custody

Tauseef Ali Farooqui, an IIT Guwahati student facing allegations of connections to ISIS, has been placed into the custody of the Special Task Force (STF) Assam for an additional five days.
The decision was made by the Kamrup Metro District and Session Judge's court on Wednesday, where Farooqui was brought for a hearing.
Farooqui, a former student at the prestigious IIT Guwahati, has been charged under section 10/13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a stringent law designed to combat unlawful and terrorist activities.
During his appearance in the session’s court, Farooqui's parents were also present in the courtroom. At the conclusion of the five-day custody, Farooqui is expected to be brought before the court once again.
The case continues to attract attention as the legal process unfolds.