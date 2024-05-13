Assam: STF Raid Nets Alleged Drug Peddler in Bharalumukh

A meticulously planned raid orchestrated by the vigilant Special Task Force (STF) of Assam in the Bharalumukh area of the city resulted in the apprehension of a drug peddler.
The apprehended suspect was identified as Afsana Begum (29). The raid unearthed a cache of incriminating evidence implicating Begum in nefarious drug-related activities. Among the seized items were a green-colored soapbox and a large pink-colored plastic container, both containing a substance suspected to be heroin, totaling 46.5 grams in weight.
Additionally, authorities confiscated cash amounting to Rs. 10,410/-, believed to be proceeds from the illicit drug trade. Two mobile phones, presumed to have been instrumental in coordinating illegal activities, were also seized. Furthermore, two plastic packets containing empty plastic containers, totaling 200 units, were recovered, likely intended for packaging narcotics.
Further examination of the seized items uncovered official identification documents belonging to Afsana Begum, including her Aadhar Card and PAN Card. These documents not only confirm the identity of the suspect but also provide vital information for ongoing investigations.