Mizoram Police Seize Drugs and Areca Nuts in Three Separate Operations

In a series of operations conducted on May 11, 2024, Mizoram Police, with assistance from Assam Rifles, made significant seizures, disrupting illicit activities in the region.
Champhai District Police intercepted a vehicle during a routine check at Chalbawia Junction Khankawn. Inside the vehicle, hidden within the dashboard and door panels, authorities discovered 99 soap cases containing a powder suspected to be heroin.
The seized heroin weighed 1.110 kgs, valued at approximately Rs 33,30,000/-. The driver, Paumuansanga (22), was arrested, and a case under relevant sections of the ND&PS Act was registered.
Later the same day, a joint operation near Thangkhup Kai, Zokhawthar Village, led to the recovery of 3.105 kgs of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, valued at Rs 9.1 crore.
The illicit substance was found abandoned in a blue rucksack, prompting further investigation to identify the owner. A case under relevant sections of the ND&PS Act was registered.
In an earlier operation, Champhai Police and the 42nd Assam Rifles COB, Champhai Post, seized 4000 kgs of smuggled dry Areca nuts.
The interception, conducted at the outskirts of Tlangsam village, resulted in the confiscation of 50 bags, each weighing approximately 80 kgs. Valued at around Rs 12,00,000/-, the seized nuts, suspected to be illegally imported from Myanmar, were handed over to the Superintendent Custom Prevention Force.