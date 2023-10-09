Assam Students Stranded In Flood-Hit Sikkim Arrive In Guwahati

A total of 124 students from Assam evacuated from flood-hit Sikkim, arrived in Guwahati on Monday, informed education minister Ranoj Pegu.
Taking to X, Ranoj Pegu wrote, "All the students from Assam stranded in Sikkim due to the natural disaster have reached Guwahati safely. I received them at hotel Radison blue and welcomed home this morning. Thanks to HCM @himantabiswa for his concern for the students and efforts to bring them home safely."
"Thanks to the Officers and others staff of Assam Govt. who travelled to Sikkim to bring the students home. The highway was still cut off and our buses evacuated the students by different route," he further wrote.
The students were put up at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati's Jalukbari area. They were received by the state education minister there.
Apart from the minister, top administrative and police officials were also present to greet the students from Assam who had enrolled in various educational institutions in Sikkim.
From the hotel, the students will be taken back to their respective homes and reunited with their families.
Earlier on Sunday, as many as six buses of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) were deployed to bring back the students to Guwahati, as per the information received. Sources claimed that most of the students were studying at the Sikkim Manipal University.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's office stated that officials of the Assam Government reached Sikkim to bring back the students.
On October 6, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that two senior officers were dispatched to oversee the evacuation process of the students of the state stranded in Sikkim.