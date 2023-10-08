Assam Students Stranded in Flood-Hit Sikkim Evacuated Safely

Students from Assam who were stranded in flood-ravaged Sikkim have been successfully evacuated and brought back to the state, reports said on Sunday.
According to information, six buses of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) were deployed to bring back the students to Guwahati. Sources have claimed that most of the students were studying at the Sikkim Manipal University.
Earlier today, a tweet from the Assam Chief Minister’s Office stated that officials of the Assam Government reached Sikkim to bring back the students.
On October 6, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that two senior officers were dispatched to oversee the evacuation process of the students of the state stranded in Sikkim. According to CM Sarma, a total of 160 students were stranded in Sikkim’s Rongpo and Majitar areas.
Taking to platform X, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Due to the situation in Sikkim, we have dispatched two senior officers to oversee the evacuation of our 160 students from Rongpo and Majitar as soon as possible.”