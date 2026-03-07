Guwahati: Teacher Suspended Over Alleged Misconduct With Student

An assistant teacher of New Guwahati Adarsha High School in the city has been placed under suspension following serious allegations of using abusive and disparaging language towards a Class IX female student.

The suspendedteacher has been identified as Md. Saidur Rahman, who was serving as an assistant teacher at the school. The suspension order was issued by Dipika Choudhury, Inspector of Schools for the Kamrup Metropolitan District Circle.

According to the official order issued from the Office of the Inspector of Schools, Kamrup District Circle (Metro), multiple complaints were lodged against the teacher by the school’s students’ union and guardians. The complaints alleged that Rahman had used foul and inappropriate language while interacting with students of Class IX.

The matter was also reported by the headmaster of the school, who submitted a detailed report highlighting allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour towards students. The report further mentioned that the teacher had remained absent from duty without authorisation from February 6 to February 20, 2026.

Following these developments, the school administration had earlier served Rahman with an explanation notice regarding his unauthorised absence and conduct. However, the headmaster reportedly found his response unsatisfactory.

The School Management and Development Committee of the institution had also passed a resolution seeking strict and prompt action against the teacher.

Taking into account the complaints from guardians and students, as well as preliminary findings suggesting misconduct, the education authorities decided to place Rahman under suspension with immediate effect. The action has been taken under the provisions of the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.