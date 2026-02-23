Cachar School Inspector Suspended For Not Following Govt Order

The Assam Education Department has placed Ganesh Harijan, an Assam Education Service (AES) officer and Inspector of Schools-cum-District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO), Cachar, under suspension for allegedly failing to comply with a government transfer order.

According to an official notification issued by the department, Harijan had earlier been transferred and posted as Deputy Director in the Directorate of Bodo Medium and Other Tribal Languages, Assam. The transfer order was issued on December 26, 2025.

However, the officer reportedly did not join his new place of posting within the stipulated time.

The government order stated that this action amounts to disobedience of official instructions and violates the official memorandum, which clearly mandates that all transfer and posting orders must be implemented within one week of issuance.

The department observed that failure to follow a lawful transfer order constitutes breach of service conditions, gross misconduct and insubordination under the applicable Civil Service Conduct Rules.

Citing sufficient grounds to initiate departmental proceedings against the officer, the department suspended Harijan with immediate effect under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964. During the period of suspension, his headquarters have been fixed at Cachar. The order clearly states that he will not be allowed to leave the headquarters without prior approval from the competent authority.

The suspended officer will be entitled to a subsistence allowance. However, the allowance will be released only after submission of a non-employment certificate to the Director of Secondary Education, Assam. Departmental proceedings against the officer are expected to follow in due course.

