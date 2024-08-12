Assam: Three Convicted for Sexual Abuse of Minor in Kamrup Metro

In a landmark judgement, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Cum Special Judge, POCSO, Kamrup (M) has pronounced Pappa Ali alias Khan of Fatasil Ambari, Bittu Saha of Bhaskar Nagar, and Bikky Sarkar of Lalganesh guilty of sexually abusing a minor girl.
On August 7, 2024, the court sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 376-D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additionally, a fine of ₹1,00,000/- was imposed on the accused, which is to be paid as compensation to the victim.
The FIR for the case was lodged on January 17, 2024, at All Women Police Station, Panbazar. The victim was reportedly sexually abused by the accused on the night of January 14-15, 2024, in a rented room in Lalganesh. Following their arrest, a thorough investigation was conducted, and the chargesheet was filed on April 12, 2024.
The investigation was meticulously handled by Woman Sub-Inspector Barasha Buragohain of All Women PS.