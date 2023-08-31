Assam CM Flag Off 7 Mobile Forensic Vehicles in Guwahati To Combat Crime
In order to culminate crime in Guwahati city, the government of Assam, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off seven mobile forensic science laboratory vehicles on Thursday.
The state government is planning to gradually roll out similar mobile forensic vehicles in other parts of the districts.
This declaration was made by the chief minister after flagging off the seven Mobile Forensic Vehicles here at Dispur in Guwahati.
These vehicles are intended to control criminal activity and track down offenders.
It may also be mentioned that an off-site campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) is set to be established in Guwahati city.
This was notified earlier in the Gazette of India, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the same on platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).
“Deeply thankful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister for officially giving a National Forensic Sciences University campus in Guwahati. A significant step towards modernizing criminal investigation in our region,” he wrote.
The Assam government had approved the setting up of a National Forensic Sciences University in the capital city of Guwahati earlier last year.