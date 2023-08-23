Centre Notifies Setting Up Of Forensic Sciences Varsity In Guwahati

An off-site campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) is set to be established in Guwahati city. This was notified in the Gazette of India, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the same on platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).
“Deeply thankful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister for officially giving a National Forensic Sciences University campus in Guwahati. A significant step towards modernizing criminal investigation in our region,” he wrote.
The Assam government had approved the setting up of a National Forensic Sciences University in the capital city of Guwahati earlier last year.
State minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that for the time being, the university will function from the Gauhati medical college and Hospital (GMCH) campus.