Assam Tourism Minister Formally Inaugurates 'Ambubachi Mela' in Guwahati

Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah formally inaugurated and welcomed the devotees to Ambubachi Mela in an event held at Kamakhya Railway Station today.
The Minister in his speech formally welcomed all the devotees to this holy festival who have already flocked the city from every nook and corner of the country and even overseas.
While briefing the media, he assured that all kinds of necessary arrangements have been done by all concerned departments and even Doloi Samaj has been actively participating in all major decisions.
The Minister also reiterated the previous decision which prohibited the pilgrims to climb to Kamakhya temple from the foothills after 9 P.M. during the festival days.
"All pilgrims who climbed to temple before 9 P.M can eventually move down to the foothills by midnight,” said Jayanta Malla Baruah.
Minister Baruah stated that this decision has been taken in due consultation with Kamakhya authorities which will help avoid chaos and maintain discipline throughout the event. He also mentioned that there will be no VIP Darshan on June 26 when the Devalaya door opens.
The Minister also flagged off Bus service to Pandu Port camps from Kamakhya Railway Station from the same event this evening.