Assam Tribune Director 'Surajit Govinda Baruah' Passes Away at 72

Surajit Govinda Baruah, director and proprietor of the Assam Tribune group, has sadly passed away at the age of 72.
He breathed his last at 10:55 AM on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, while undergoing treatment at the Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati.
Baruah was the son of the late Tulsi Govinda Baruah, a former chairman of the Assam Tribune group.
Following his father's death, Surajit Govinda Baruah stepped into significant roles within the organization, serving as a director of Asam Bani Private Limited since December 29, 1995, and of Assam Tribune Private Limited since August 10, 1987.
Born on July 8, 1972, Baruah is survived by his mother, his wife, and two daughters. His contributions to the Assam Tribune group have left an indelible mark on the organization and the media landscape in Assam.
His passing is a great loss to the community, and he will be remembered for his dedication and commitment to the industry.