Assam: Twin Sisters Missing from Guwahati Rescued in Furkating

The two men, identified as Rahul Biswas (19) from Khanapara and Siddhartha Baruah (22) from Borbari, were allegedly attempting to flee with the girls.

Pratidin Time
Assam: Twin Sisters Missing from Guwahati Rescued in Furkating

In a significant development, Furkating railway police, assisted by vigilant local residents, rescued two missing girl students, who are biological twins, from Guwahati along with two young men at Furkating railway station.

The two men, identified as Rahul Biswas (19) from Khanapara and Siddhartha Baruah (22) from Borbari, were allegedly attempting to flee with the girls.

According to reports, local residents grew suspicious of the group and detained them before informing the police. Upon receiving the alert, Furkating railway police took all four individuals into custody. Meanwhile, Dispur police were informed, and arrangements were made for the families of the rescued girls to travel to Furkating to take custody of them.

Sources indicate that Rahul Biswas and Siddhartha Baruah were allegedly involved in taking the two girls away from Guwahati. The police are conducting further investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

