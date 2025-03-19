Assam: Twin Sisters Missing from Guwahati Rescued in Furkating

According to reports, local residents grew suspicious of the group and detained them before informing the police. Upon receiving the alert, Furkating railway police took all four individuals into custody. Meanwhile, Dispur police were informed, and arrangements were made for the families of the rescued girls to travel to Furkating to take custody of them.
Sources indicate that Rahul Biswas and Siddhartha Baruah were allegedly involved in taking the two girls away from Guwahati. The police are conducting further investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.
