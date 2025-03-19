Assam: Twin Sisters Missing from Guwahati Rescued in Furkating

In a significant development, Furkating railway police, assisted by vigilant local residents, rescued two missing girl students, who are biological twins, from Guwahati along with two young men at Furkating railway station.

The two men, identified as Rahul Biswas (19) from Khanapara and Siddhartha Baruah (22) from Borbari, were allegedly attempting to flee with the girls.