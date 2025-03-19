Guwahati: Class 9 Girls Missing; False Rescue Claim Baffles Family

In a concerning incident, two schoolgirls, Dimpy Hazarika and Dipali Hazarika, daughters of Hemanta Hazarika and tenants of Mr. Brahma’s rented house (House No. 763, Lane No. 3, Rupkonwar Path) in Hengrabari, have gone missing under mysterious circumstances.

As per reports, the Class 9 students disappeared from near their house around 6 PM on Tuesday, with suspicions that two boys may have been involved in taking them away. On Wednesday morning, the family received a call from the number 7578852697, claiming that the girls had been rescued from Jorhat railway station under Jorhat Police Station’s jurisdiction.

However, when the family contacted Jorhat Police Station, they were informed that no such rescue had taken place. An FIR has been registered, but the family alleges that the case is not receiving proper attention. The incident has raised serious concerns, and further investigation is underway.

