Assam: Two Dead, 2 Injured in Separate Road Accidents

A serious road accident occurred in front of the Narangi Anchalik Mahavidyalaya in Guwahati on Tuesday where two students crossing the road were struck by a speeding scooty.
The vehicle, with the registration number AS 01 FW 3139, collided with the students while they were attempting to cross the street. As a result of the impact, both students sustained severe injuries.
Local residents quickly sprang into action, rushing the injured students to the hospital for medical treatment.
In another horrifying accident in Bajali’s Badankuchi, a motorbike and a scooty collided head-on, resulting in the immediate death of one individual.
The deceased has been identified as Vreegu Thakuria.
Meanwhile, a dreadful road accident occurred on National Highway 15 in Assam’s Sipajhar, where an unidentified vehicle struck a woman, leading to her untimely death on the spot.
Police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the incident, which has sparked widespread panic and concern in the region.