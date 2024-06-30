Assam: Unidentified Body Found in Ditch on National Highway 17 in South Kamrup

A body of an unidentified person was discovered floating in a ditch on National Highway 17 at Borkuchi in Mirza, South Kamrup.
While the deceased's identity has yet to be confirmed, it is suspected that the man was a resident of Dhubri and had come to Borkuchi for work.
The cause of death remains unknown at this time.
The discovery of the body led to chaos on the National Highway.
Palashbari police promptly arrived at the scene, retrieved the body from the ditch, and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.