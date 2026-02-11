Guwahati: Retired Forest Official Raided in Disproportionate Assets Case

The Assam government’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday raided the residence of a retired forest officer in Guwahati in a disproportionate assets case.

According to sources, the raid was conducted at the residence of Dalim Das, a retired forest officer, under a case numbered 7/25 with the anti-corruption cell. He allegedly owns a vehicle showroom, several real estates, and more.

During the raid, officials uncovered and subsequently seized Rs 2,70,000 in cash, two gold coins, 16 silver coins and a bar of silver. Officials revealed that Das owns a Royal Enfield showroom in Howly town under the Barpeta district.

Moreover, he also owns a flat in Delhi and a G+2 residential in Guwahati’s Noonmati. Officials also recovered at least nine bank passbooks in addition to official seals of the forest department and several departmental documents with financial information.

The raid follows action against another forest official carried out on Tuesday in Guwahati by the anti-corruption bureau. Officials had raided the Six Mile residence of Azghar Ali, another retired forest department official.

Officials informed that Ali, who has flats in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, Delhi, and Assam’s Hojai, had retired from service in 2012. Several financial documents were recovered during the raid at his home, they added.