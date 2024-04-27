Massive Forest Fire In Nainital; IAF Deploys Choppers To Aid Ops

A devastating forest fire has been ravaging the dense mountains surrounding Nainital for the past 36 hours, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) stepping in to aid in firefighting operations. The IAF has deployed its personnel and MI-17 choppers to douse the flames, utilizing water from the nearby Bhimtal Lake for aerial spraying.
Rahul Anand, the executive officer of Nainital Nagar Palika, confirmed the IAF's involvement in the firefighting efforts after conducting an aerial inspection. "I carried out an aerial inspection and can confirm IAF choppers have been involved in firefighting operations in the affected forests since this morning," stated Anand.
Despite the concerted efforts of the forest department and the IAF, the fire continues to spread, already consuming hectares of forested land. The IAF choppers have been conducting aerial surveys to identify suitable water sources for the operation, with sacks and buckets hanging from them as they spray water over the affected areas.
Ground crews have also been tirelessly battling the blaze in the Ladiyakata area of the Nainital Air Force Centre since Friday night. Additionally, the army has joined the efforts to contain the flames alongside the forest department and firefighting personnel.
Further updates on the situation are awaited as the firefighting operations continue.