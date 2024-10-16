Assam Vigilance Team Arrests Excise Office Superintendent for Accepting Bribe

In a significant operation today, a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam apprehended Partha Hazarika, Office Superintendent of the Excise Department, near the main gate of Janata Bhawan, Dispur.
Hazarika was caught red-handed after accepting a bribe of Rs. 24,500 from a complainant in exchange for issuing a bar license.
Reports indicate that Hazarika had initially demanded a total of Rs. 1 lakh for the bar license.
He had already received Rs. 40,000 as part of this bribe prior to today's incident. The vigilance team conducted the operation following the complaint and was present to witness the transaction.
Simultaneously, raids are being conducted at Hazarika's residence in the Jaya Nagar locality of Guwahati city as part of the ongoing investigation into the matter.