Lat Mandal Trapped Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe in Assam's Nalbari

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped and arrested red-handed a Lat Mandal on bribery charges in Nalbari district on Wednesday.
The tainted Lat Mandal has been identified as Khagen Kalita. He was employed at the Office of the circle officer in Nalbari's Ghograpar Revenue Circle.
According to reports, Kalita had allegedly demanded money from a complainant for issuing land sale permission. He was reportedly trapped red-handed by the offcials of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption today while accepting the demanded money as bribe inside the circle office.
Meanwhile, taking to platform 'X', the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption wrote, "Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Khagen Kalita, Lot Mandal of O/O the Circle Officer, Ghograpar Revenue Circle, Dist- Nalbari, after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant in the office, for issuing land sale permission."