Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of 1st Assam Woman Empowerment Run 2024

Vehicles plying on the Guwahati-Shillong Road between 5 am and 8 am on March 8 (Friday) will have to ensure that they comply with the traffic advisory issued in light of the Assam Woman Empowerment Run - 2024.
The occasion of International Women's Day will be observed in Assam with the 1st Assam Woman Empowerment Run tomorrow. It is being organised by the State Level Advisory Committee for Students and Youth Welfare, Assam between 5 am and 7 am.
The run will start from Lachit Nagar and pass through Bhangagarh and Ganeshguri along GS Road before culminating at Dispur Rudra Singha Sports Complex in the Supermarket area.
In light of that, the Guwahati Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory. The notification from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police in Guwahati stated, "In view of 1st Assam Woman Empowerment Run - 2024 organised by State Level Advisory Committee for Students and Youth Welfare Assam on 8 March, 2024 from 5.00 am to 7.00 am. The run will start from Lachit Nagar to Dispur Super Market on G.S Road via Bhangagarh - Ganeshguri to Dispur Rudra Singha Sports Complex Super Market."
Accordingly, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles have been imposed:
Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels above shall be restricted on G.S Road under Guwahati City from 5 AM to 8 AM on 8th March, 2024.
As the marathon is to be on the left lane of G.S Road from Lachit Nagar to Dispur Super Market, hence all the vehicles which will move from Ulubari towards Dispur side will be diverted from various point on the other lane of G.S road from 5 AM to 8 AM on 8th March, 2024.
The vehicle plying from Ulubari to Rukmingaon will ply in same lane of G.S Road from both the direction.