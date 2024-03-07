Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of 1st Assam Woman Empowerment Run 2024

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels above shall be restricted on G.S Road under Guwahati City from 5 AM to 8 AM on 8th March, 2024.

As the marathon is to be on the left lane of G.S Road from Lachit Nagar to Dispur Super Market, hence all the vehicles which will move from Ulubari towards Dispur side will be diverted from various point on the other lane of G.S road from 5 AM to 8 AM on 8th March, 2024.