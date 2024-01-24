Republic Day 2024 Traffic: Delhi Police Announces Traffic Advisory

Republic Day 2024 Traffic: The Delhi Police has released a comprehensive traffic advisory for the Republic Day 2024 dress rehearsal in Central Delhi, outlining essential details to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and public safety. This advisory comes as part of the meticulous preparations for the upcoming Republic Day celebration, a grand event that commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Traffic Restrictions

In preparation for the Republic Day parade, scheduled at Rajpath in Central Delhi, certain roads and areas will witness temporary closures or diversions during the dress rehearsal. This measure is crucial to fine-tune arrangements and guarantee the seamless execution of the parade on the actual day.

Key Roads Affected

Prominent roads affected by traffic restrictions include Rajpath, Janpath, India Gate C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Ashoka Road. These roads will experience closures or restricted access during specific hours to facilitate parade rehearsals.

Alternate Routes

To minimize disruptions, the Delhi Traffic Police suggests alternative routes for commuters during the rehearsal period. The North-South corridor includes Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Rajghat-Ring Road, while the East-West corridor suggests Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Lodhi Road-Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg-Shankar Road-Park Street or Mandir Marg.

Public Transportation

To avoid inconvenience, commuters are encouraged to use public transportation, including buses and the Delhi Metro. While the metro will be operational, the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations will remain closed from 5:00 am to 12:00 pm on the rehearsal day.

Bus Services

Certain bus services will be curtailed at various locations, such as Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT-Kashmere Gate, ISBT-Sarai Kale Khan, and Tis Hazari Court. Specific routes and diversions are outlined for buses coming from Ghaziabad and National Highway-24.