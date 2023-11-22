Assam Woman Stranded in Nigeria Finally Gets Home

Assam woman who got trapped in the African nation Nigeria for almost 21 days finally reached her native place in Guwahati’s Kahilipara locality on Wednesday.
As per reports, the victim woman identified as Barnali Baruah Saikia was stranded in Nigeria since October 28, 2023.
A gym trainer by profession, Barnali was trapped by a Nigerian national identified as ‘King’ after she visited Lagos city in Nigeria last October 28, 2023.
It was learned that King had forcefully confiscated her Indian passport and tourist visa during her stay at a hotel in Lagos.
Earlier, Saikia reached Mumbai last Thursday night and was undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.
Sources informed that the gym trainer arrived in India with the help of a friend from Mumbai.
In a video of the victim woman informed about her health condition saying, “Firstly I would like to thank the Assam media, Assam police and my business friends from Mumbai for helping me out to reach India back safely. Without your support, it wouldn’t have been possible for me to return back to India. My health condition is not stable due to which I am undergoing treatment here in Mumbai. Within the next few days, I will be travelling back to Assam.”
Meanwhile, a police complaint was filed against the Nigerian National King at Dispur police station by the victim woman today.