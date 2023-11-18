How Stranded Gym Trainer from Assam Make It To India After Fleeing Nigeria? | Explained

After almost 21 days, a gym trainer from Assam Barnali Baruah Saikia managed to escape from the clutches of a Nigerian national namely King.
As per reports, the victim woman earlier visited Nigeria and got stranded in the African nation after the aforementioned Nigerian national forcibly took away her passport and visa.
Saikia reached Mumbai on Thursday night and is currently undergoing treatment.
Sources informed that the gym trainer arrived in India with the help of a friend from Mumbai.
In a video of the victim woman informed about her health condition saying, “Firstly I would like to thank the Assam media, Assam police and my business friends from Mumbai for helping me out to reach India back safely. Without your support, it wouldn’t have been possible for me to return back to India. My health condition is not stable due to which I am undergoing treatment here in Mumbai. Within the next few days, I will be travelling back to Assam.”
It may be mentioned that the husband of the said gym trainer Barnali Baruah Saikia namely Nayan Saikia earlier met the Nigerian national King in Guwahati at Beltola locality.
As a result, their relationship grew closer, and when Barnali visited Lagos, Nigeria, on October 28, 2023, her spouse contacted him over WhatsApp in order to assist her with a trip in Nigeria.
As per the husband of the victim, King stayed nearly 200 kilometers away from Lagos city.
Narrating about the entire scene before the media, husband Nayan Saikia earlier said, “I asked King to pay my wife a visit at the hotel and assist her with a trip in Nigeria. Everything was OK for the first three to four days, but after that, his demeanour quickly changed; when my wife asked him to acquire the currency conversion of $2000, he grabbed the money and did not return it to her. Later, he took away her passport and visa on day four. I communicated with him over WhatsApp. I requested him to return her passport and visa. But he used to tell me that an official had confiscated her visa and passport and that they were demanding money in exchange for her passport and visa. He replies one at a time after I send him 100 messages. My wife informed me that she was in trouble and thus, sought my help for her safe return to India. I even sent INR 10,000 to King and requested him to give it to my wife, but I'm not sure if she received it or not.”