How Stranded Gym Trainer from Assam Make It To India After Fleeing Nigeria? | Explained

Narrating about the entire scene before the media, husband Nayan Saikia earlier said, “I asked King to pay my wife a visit at the hotel and assist her with a trip in Nigeria. Everything was OK for the first three to four days, but after that, his demeanour quickly changed; when my wife asked him to acquire the currency conversion of $2000, he grabbed the money and did not return it to her. Later, he took away her passport and visa on day four. I communicated with him over WhatsApp. I requested him to return her passport and visa. But he used to tell me that an official had confiscated her visa and passport and that they were demanding money in exchange for her passport and visa. He replies one at a time after I send him 100 messages. My wife informed me that she was in trouble and thus, sought my help for her safe return to India. I even sent INR 10,000 to King and requested him to give it to my wife, but I'm not sure if she received it or not.”