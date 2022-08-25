Assam: Youth Attempts to Commit Suicide in Guwahati, Rescued

A young woman attempted to commit suicide in Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district on Thursday.

According to sources, the woman attempted to commit suicide at her partner’s room in Panjabari area of Guwahati.

The identity of the woman, hailing from East Garo Hills, has not been established yet.

Dispur Police reached the spot and rescued the distressed woman.

Meanwhile, police has launched a probe into the incident and her partner has been detained for interrogation.

Earlier last week, a lover committed suicide after allegedly stabbing his partner in Teok. Following the stabbing incident, the girl was immediately rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) in a critical condition.