Assam registered over 380 cases of Japanese Encephalitis since July, 2022 claiming the lives of 82.

As per the report of the National Health Mission Assam, 386 JE cases have been registered since the month of July.

Further, on August 24, Assam reported 1 death and 1 new case. The new JE case was reported from Kamrup and one death was reported from Goalpara.

Japanese encephalitis (JE) is an inflammation of the brain caused by the JE virus, which is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes.