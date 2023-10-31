Assam: Youth Found Dead In Guwahati Rehab Centre

A youth was allegedly found dead at a rehabilitation centre in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Tuesday morning.
The deceased youth, identified as Mitra Taud (25), was found dead inside the common room of the rehab centre.
The incident was reported from ‘Saanvi Wellness Foundation’, a de-addiction counseling and rehabilitation centre. Sources informed that the now deceased youth, who hails from Assam’s Dhemaji district, had been staying at the rehab centre for the past five months.
The exact cause of his death is yet to be established. City police have reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.
Earlier this month, a youth was found hanging inside a room at a rehabilitation centre in at Sadilapur under Jalukbari locality.
As per reports, the youth was admitted to the rehabilitation facility just three days before his death to pursue treatment for his drug addiction. It is suspected that the youth died by suicide.