Guwahati: Minor Allegedly Subjected to Inhuman Torture at Rehab Centre

A shocking incident was reported from a rehabilitation centre in Guwahati on Thursday. According to reports, major allegations have been leveled against one of the senior female employees, a caretaker at the centre of physical assault and mental torture for months on one of the inmates undergoing treatment there.
The incident has been reported at the Peace Wellness Foundation situated in Guwahati’s Japorigog. As per sources, the victim is a class XI student hailing from Mangaldoi.
As per allegations leveled by the victim, she was subjected to acute physical and mental torture by one of the senior employees of the rehab centre for a period of three to four months.
The girl took to social media to describe the atrocities that she had to undergo while she was undergoing treatment.
In her social media post, she said, “I was undergoing treatment at a rehab centre in Guwahati. I was subjected to various atrocities there by one of the employees. However, there was a person who was like a father figure for me. But I was being framed in an explicit relationship with him. Unable to bear the torture, I somehow manipulated my father to take me back home. But after I came back home, I became unmanageable once again. Therefore, I was again admitted at the same wellness centre."
“This time, the atrocities started while I was being taken from my home itself. The senior employee along with another woman had come to take me. I was slapped during the entire journey from Mangaldoi to Guwahati. For almost three months, I was brutally beaten and subjected to inhuman torture,” she added.