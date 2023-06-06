Assam Youth Injured in Odisha Train Tragedy Admitted To GMCH

A youth from Assam, who sustained injuries in the tragic train incident in Odisha’s Balasore, has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further treatment on Monday.
The injured youth have been identified as Rupak Das, a resident of Biswanath Chariali, who was bought to Guwahati under the supervision of Additional Director Medical Education Ranveer Bora and Joint Director Medical Education Dr. Syed Tanwir Alam.
Rupak was undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Balasore after he sustained injuries in the triple train accident.
Earlier on June 4, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta visited the family of Rupak Das and assured to provide all necessary assistance to the youth.
Notably, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on an adjacent track. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction on a parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches. Some Coromandel Express coaches derailed and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.
The horrific train accident on the night of June 2 claimed the lives of nearly 300 people and left over 900 injured. The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm last Friday.