Odisha Train Accident: Mamata Banerjee Announces Jobs for Families of Victims

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced jobs for the families of the victims of the tragic Odisha train accident.
Speaking to media persons on Monday, Mamata Banerjee said, “I will visit Cuttack and Bhubaneswar again. On Wednesday, we will hand over cheques of ex-gratia amount and job letters to families of the victims in the train accident.”
The Chief Minister further said that financial aid will be given to those who were on board the Coromandel Express and are currently going through mental and physical trauma.
Meanwhile, reacting on the Railway Board seeking a CBI inquiry into the incident, the West Bengal CM said that she would not comment on that and her concern is to help the affected people.
“I don’t want to comment on that. I am interested to help the families. Till now many bodies are yet to be identified. There are many injured people also. Let them recover fast. We want people to know the truth. It is not the time to suppress the truth,” she said.
Meanwhile, Odisha's Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena in a statement issued on Monday morning said that as many as 151 bodies of have been identified so far.
"All bodies after the due process are handed over for transfer to their destination. All arrangements for free transportation of the bodies by hearses/ dead body carriers till destination have been made by Odisha government," said Jena in the statement.